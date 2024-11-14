Boy, 13, charged after bringing gun to Ambridge Area Middle School, threatening student, DA says

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brought a gun to Ambridge Area Middle School on Wednesday.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said the gun belonged to his parents and was locked and secured before he brought it to school.

The boy allegedly threatened another student with the gun.

Bible told Channel 11 that the student who was threatened reported the incident to school officials. A letter to parents from the district said police were involved “due to the serious nature of the threat.”

“The Ambridge Area School District’s primary goal is the safety of our students and staff. The district will not tolerate behavior that interferes with our educational programs, creates a threatening, intimidating or abusive environment or negatively impacts others. We will do everything possible to continue to provide a safe and nurturing environment in all our schools,” the district said.

The district will operate on a flexible instruction day on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group