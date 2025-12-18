Boyce Park’s slopes open Saturday

Some winter activities will start running soon in Allegheny County!

County officials announced that Boyce Park’s winter facilities will open for the season on Saturday. On opening day, as long as weather and conditions permit, people can ski, snowboard and snow tube.

Ski and snowboard areas will have groomed surfaces with snow depths ranging from 14 to 44 inches. Both lifts will be operable.

Casper’s Beginner Area and Adam’s Run will be open but Rattlesnake Ridge, Pine Valley, Alpine and both terrain parks are still closed.

For snow tubing, the snow depth is about 34 inches. One lift will be operating on Saturday, with four tubing lanes available.

Click here to get lift tickets, learn more about activities, find snow conditions or view the park’s schedule.

One ice rink is set to open on Saturday. County officials say the South Park Ice Rink is expected to open, but North Park’s rink will remain closed because of maintenance issues. An opening date for the North Park rink will be announced at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group