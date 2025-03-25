Braddock man arrested after 18 months on the run

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A Braddock man who authorities say has been on the run for 18 months is now in custody.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Akeem Redman, 32, pleaded guilty to a firearm violation in May 2023 and was subsequently sentenced to three years of probation. He’s reportedly been on the run since September 2023, when a judge issued a bench warrant for a probation violation.

Detectives recently learned Redman was at General Braddock Towers apartment and arrested him on Tuesday morning without incident.

During a search warrant conducted after his arrest, detectives found suspected drugs, paraphernalia and a gun.

Redman was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on pending new charges from the items found during the search.

