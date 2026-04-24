Brand new Arts Landing offers enjoyable escape from crowds for NFL Draft visitors

PITTSBURGH — The brand new Arts Landing has been a nice escape for fans at the NFL Draft.

“It’s very open, you know. You can play cornhole. You can play college football on the PlayStation over there. Throw the football. It’s very open. You can just kind of do whatever, eat, drink, I mean, who can complain?” Commanders fan Luke McMillan said.

Arts Landing is hosting a Pitt block party that runs through Saturday during the draft.

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A pop-up legacy hall gives fans a look at Pitt football’s history, including a photo opportunity with Tony Dorsett’s Heisman trophy.

On the lawn, families can play cornhole, throw football, play video games, and enjoy live music.

If fans need a break from the sun, there are shaded tables surrounded by different food vendors. Fans Channel spoke to said they can’t believe Pittsburgh is “pulling this off.”

“It’s going great and it’s only going to get better. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen,” Ashley London said.

“Pittsburgh is an awesome city. I come here for work and stuff like that, but seeing it at a different level with the draft. Y’all did amazing, just amazing, a great city,” Rick Deloia said.

“I saw it just two or three weeks ago and thought there’s no way they’re going to be done in time for the draft, but it’s great. It’s beautiful and they did a really good job,” Rick Deloia of Ellwood City said.

There are four secure entrances to the park, but it’s free for all who need a break from the crowds.

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