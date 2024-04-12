Local

Brave Bean Coffee Co. approved to open in North Shore Garage

By Jake Dabkowski, Pittsburgh Business Times

Coffee Coffee (Pixabay)

The Sports and Exhibition Authority authorized the North Shore Garage, located at 20 E. General Robinson St., to enter into a five-year lease with Brave Bean Coffee Co., a specialty coffee shop and roaster.

The Warhol Museum approached the authority about Brave Bean as a potential tenant of a 650-square-foot space on the ground floor of the garage. Prior to opening, the space will undergo approximately $70,000 in renovations and modifications, including door replacements, upgraded lighting and other aesthetic changes, all of which Brave Bean will be responsible for. The lease includes the option for a five-year renewal. Brave Bean estimates that it will exceed $350,000 in sales during its first year.

