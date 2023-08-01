Local

Termarr Johnson getting promotion to High-A Greensboro

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates' top-pick Johnson eager to get to PNC Park Pittsburgh Pirates first-round draft selection Termarr Johnson meets with reporters after signing his contract with the team, before a baseball game between the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

A source has confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now that Pittsburgh Pirates 2022 first-round pick, Termarr Johnson is getting promoted to High-A Greensboro.

This promotion isn’t anything surprising, but it’s a well deserved promotion towards the end of the season for Johnson.

Last year’s first-rounder has been mashing the ball with the Bradenton Marauders, and more importantly, he’s shown a more advanced eye and discipline as of late.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

