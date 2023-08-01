Termarr Johnson getting promotion to High-A Greensboro

A source has confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now that Pittsburgh Pirates 2022 first-round pick, Termarr Johnson is getting promoted to High-A Greensboro.

This promotion isn’t anything surprising, but it’s a well deserved promotion towards the end of the season for Johnson.

Last year’s first-rounder has been mashing the ball with the Bradenton Marauders, and more importantly, he’s shown a more advanced eye and discipline as of late.

