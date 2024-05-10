Breast cancer survivor preparing to raise awareness during special event before Pirates game

PITTSBURGH — Mom’s and their families will enjoy a special Pirates game on Sunday.

This year the Pitch for Hope falls on Mother’s Day.

It’s a day to raise awareness about breast cancer and to honor breast cancer survivors, many of whom are young mothers.

“I said I have to throw it a couple times, just to make sure,” said Dara Nichols, a Shaler mother of three. “I cant disappoint my softball player!”

Always thinking of her kids, Nichols, has been practicing for the moment she throws out the first pitch at the Pirates game on Mother’s Day.

But the mom had to learn to think of herself in 2022, the year she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I went for my first mammogram after I turned 40 and they found two lumps in my right breast,” said Nichols.

She’s part of growing group of young women, diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I thought that I would be a lot older by the time that I said that many of my patients were younger than me and I do see a lot of really young women getting diagnosed now,” said Dr. Christie Hilton-Director of Academic Breast Oncology at AHN.

Dr. Hilton is glad to hear the new recommendation from a national task force last week that lowers the age of routine breast cancer screening by 10 years, to 40. Previously, they suggested starting no later than 50.

“Within the past few months, none of the patients I have helped have been over 38 years old. That is alarming,” said Diana Napper, Founder, Glimmer of Hope foundation

But Napper is hoping to change that statistic. Her group raises money for patient care, research, and breast cancer screening in Western PA.

Some of that money is coming from the Pitch for Hope on Sunday, at PNC Park. Women will get to learn the ins and outs of baseball from the Pirates before the game.

At least 100 of the people signed up this year are breast cancer survivors and their families, according to Napper.

“To me it’s just heartwarming, that they can come, have this day, relax, they can enjoy their family,” Napper said.

The money raised at Pitch for Hope is slated to go to the Glimmer of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinic at AGH. Both Diana and Dr. Hilton hope to put it towards a mental health component.

Nichols knows the pressure of undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, while trying to be a mom.

“I have kids at home, I have a husband, I had to be okay for them,” said Nichols.

She’s thankful for the Glimmer of Hope and Pitch for Hope for allowing her to share her story, and raise awareness about breast cancer, regular screening, and self exams.

“If I can help one woman decide she wants to or she needs to go get some help or an exam, I hope I can do that,” said Nichols.

The Pitch for Hope starts in the morning before the Pirates 1:35 first pitch against the Cubs.

For more information about the Glimmer of Hope: https://www.symbolofthecure.com/

