Breeze Airways adds nonstop route from Pittsburgh International Airport to Fort Myers

Breeze Airways is adding its 12th nonstop route from Pittsburgh with seasonal service to Fort Myers, Fla.

The new route will begin Nov. 15, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with fares starting from $59 one way, if purchased by July 24.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

For more information, visit www.flybreeze.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group