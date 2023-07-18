Local

Breeze Airways adds nonstop route from Pittsburgh International Airport to Fort Myers

By WPXI.com News Staff

Breeze Breeze is offering flights from Pittsburgh. (Courtesy of Breeze)

Breeze Airways is adding its 12th nonstop route from Pittsburgh with seasonal service to Fort Myers, Fla.

The new route will begin Nov. 15, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with fares starting from $59 one way, if purchased by July 24.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

For more information, visit www.flybreeze.com.

