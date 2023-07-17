Powerball jackpot skyrockets to estimated $900 million; watch drawing LIVE tonight

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $900 million after another drawing ended with no winner Saturday night.

Nobody matched all five of the white balls drawn — 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 — and the red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million.

The top prize is the third-biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history. Players for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly installments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

