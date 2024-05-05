Woman accused of starting house fire in Knoxville that injured 2 firefighters

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she caused a house fire that caused two firefighters to suffer injuries.

According to court documents, emergency crews were called to Grape Street in Knoxville for reports of a house on fire Friday night.

The fire had started on the porch of one house and then spread to a neighboring one.

Police say Lynae Mockabee-Mitchell, 40, was standing outside of her vehicle when they arrived. She allegedly told them she lit her ex-boyfriend’s items on fire on the porch and that the fire quickly spread out of control.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Police say they were hurt when the roof of the porch collapsed. One of those firefighters hurt their back and the other suffered an ankle injury. Bot of them were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Court documents say that Pittsburgh firefighters ruled out all natural or accidental causes for the fire in their investigation.

Investigators believe $20,000 worth of damage was done to the first house and that the second house sustained $5,000 worth of damage.

Mockabee-Mitchell faces five different arson charges and three counts of criminal mischief. She has been denied bail and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

