Breeze Airways adds nonstop service to San Diego from Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — If you’re looking to head to the West Coast this summer, there’s a new nonstop option from Pittsburgh International Airport.

Breeze Airways has added a nonstop service to San Diego from the Steel City starting at $99 one-way.

“West Coast connections continue to be a top priority, and we’re glad our partners at Breeze recognize the opportunities from Pittsburgh,” said Bryan Dietz, PIT’s senior vice president of Air Service & Commercial Development. “Breeze is key partner as they continue to invest in Pittsburgh with new service, and we’re excited to see passengers take advantage of the nonstop service.”

The service is available on Fridays and Mondays starting on May 3.

“San Diego is one of the U.S.’s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions‚” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “We’re thrilled to add service nonstop to San Diego, our fifth destination in California, for our Pittsburgh guests.”

