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Breeze Airlines adds 3 nonstop routes from Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Breeze Breeze is offering flights from Pittsburgh. (Courtesy of Breeze)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — New affordable non-stop flights to popular destinations are coming to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Breeze Airways just announced that it’s adding nonstop flights to Vero Beach, Punta Cana and Cancun from Pittsburgh starting at $89 one-way.

Flights to Vero Beach start in October. While seasonal flights to Punta Cana and Cancun start in January.

Breeze Airways describes itself as a premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights to underserved markets.

The airline now serves 18 destinations out of Pittsburgh.

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