Brewery in Pittsburgh’s South Side named Brewery of the Year at Great American Beer Festival

PITTSBURGH — A local brewery is getting some national recognition!

Fat Head’s Saloon was recognized as Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, which was hosted in Denver earlier in October.

Fat Head’s was at the top of the list for the largest brewer category and won five medals in a variety of beer styles.

Fat Head’s got its start on Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats in 1992.

