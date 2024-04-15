Bridgeville firefighters save dog from stuck elevator

First responders were called to a local apartment building over the weekend to save a dog stuck in an elevator.

The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to St. Clair Villas Sunday evening. After “a series of unfortunate events,” the dog had become trapped in an elevator, which was stuck between floors after a power outage, according to a social media post by the department.

“Members worked to retrieve the dog from the elevator and get him back into his loving human’s arms,” the department said.

