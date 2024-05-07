Local

Bridgeville man accused of sexually exploiting minor

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A Bridgeville man is facing charges for allegedly producing and distributing material showing the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Matthew Trax, 24, is accused of enticing and persuading a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct between November and December 2023.

Trax allegedly created and sent videos and images involving the victim.

If convicted, he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

