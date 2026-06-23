Brief strong storms led to tornadoes in Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby states on Monday spurred two tornadoes, the National Weather Service says.

Through surveys and aerial imagery, NWS teams confirmed one tornado south of Vanderbilt, Fayette County. It’s rated an EF-1 with a max wind gust of 90 mph.

Surveyors confirmed another tornado east of Fairmont, W.Va. That one is rated an EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph.

Details on the paths and damage surveyed from both tornadoes will be revealed at a later time.

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