Brother’s Brother donates mobile health van to Allegheny Health Network

The nonprofit Brother’s Brother Foundation donated a 21-foot mobile health van to Allegheny Health Network, turning over the keys Wednesday morning.

AHN says the van will be used to provide health screenings and exams to adults and children in areas across Western Pennsylvania that don’t have sufficient access to health care programs and services.

After each exam, patients will be connected with local health and social resources.

“Health is so multifactorial that we have to move outside of our offices in our hospitals and go to where people are, and this is an exciting opportunity to do that,” said Amy Crawford-Faucher of AHN.

Ozzy Samad, president of Brother’s Brother, said the idea for the van came about during the COVID pandemic. He said the group wanted to make an impact in their community.

Brother’s Brother has donated three other mobile health vans to other communities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group