Look up tonight! Northern Lights could be visible in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — If you’re up late tonight...look up! There’s a chance you may be able to see the Northern Lights.

A “strong geomagnetic” storm watch is in effect for today and June 5th, which means the Northern Lights may be visible for parts of the northern US.

Geomagnetic storm strength is based on a G scale that runs from 0 to 5. Tonight’s storm is forecast to be a 3, which means strong solar activity is likely to reach Earth. This corresponds to a k level of around 7, which is a direct measure of magnetic fluctuations.

Typically, K values of 8 or 9 are needed for the lights to be visible over southwestern Pennsylvania. While tonight’s forecast is slightly less, there is a chance that if you drive north and look across the northern sky, you may see it with a decent camera. Make sure you get away from city lights in a more rural, wooded area.

Sky conditions are expected to mostly cooperate with just a few high-level clouds drifting overhead. The best time for attempted viewing will be roughly 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight.

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