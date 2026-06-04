MISSING CHILD: Pittsburgh police searching for a missing 11-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Khalil Jackson was last seen on Wednesday at the corner of Aiken and Black streets in Garfield. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and the same gray Crocs seen in the above photo.

Khalil is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he spends his time in Garfield, the Hill District, South Side (East Carson area), the North Side and Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information on Khalil’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group