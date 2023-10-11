Brother’s Brother Foundation creates fund to support civilians impacted by Israel-Hamas war

PITTSBURGH — Brother’s Brother Foundation is working to help civilians caught in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war.

The nonprofit is setting up a fund so they can provide humanitarian assistance, medicine, medical supplies and other equipment.

They’re also working with partners on the ground to evaluate how they can best support civilians.

There are two ways people can donate to the fund, online or by check.

On the nonprofit’s website, click donations and choose Middle East Crisis in a dropdown menu.

Checks should be made out to Brother’s Brother Foundation with Middle East Crisis in the Memo field. They should be sent to P.O. Box Brother’s Brother Foundation P.O. Box 645934 Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257.

