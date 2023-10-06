Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announces rescheduled Pittsburgh tour dates

PITTSBURGH — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their rescheduled tour dates, including two Pittsburgh stops, after they were postponed.

The rescheduled Pittsburgh dates are Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 next year at PPG Paints Arena. All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates.

Last month, Springsteen postponed eight shows scheduled due to medical issues. He said he was being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and his doctors advised him to postpone his shows.

