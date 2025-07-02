Brunton Dairy to get more than $460K grant to help rebuild after devastating fire

A local dairy farm rebuilding from a devastating fire is getting some help from the state.

Brunton Dairy will receive $461,000 through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, state Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver) announced on Tuesday.

The funds will help the farm reconstruct its processing plant in Beaver County, with a goal of modernizing operations, saving energy and restoring jobs.

“It’s wonderful to see this business that has contributed so much to the community and local economy building back better and stronger,” Matzie said.

A 2023 fire destroyed the processing plant and cow barn. The cows, which were being cared for by neighboring farms, returned to their new barn earlier this year.

