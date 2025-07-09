Brunton Dairy starts bottling milk for first time since devastating fire

A Beaver County dairy farm destroyed in a 2023 fire has just reached a major milestone.

Brunton Dairy announced on Wednesday that milk processing has resumed. They’ve got bottles of white and chocolate milk in the cooler, and plan to start delivering to stores again soon.

"We deeply appreciate the patience and support of our loyal customers during this time. Your encouragement has been the driving force behind our efforts to bring back the fresh, high quality milk you love‚" Brunton Dairy’s post on Facebook reads in part.

The devastating fire in October 2023 burned through two barns and killed several cows.

The cows returned back home in January and the dairy just got more than $450,000 in a grant to assist with the rebuilding process.

