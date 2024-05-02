Brush fire appears to have spread to building in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brush fire appears to have spread to a building in Ross Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 crews are battling a blaze in the 100 block of Kenyon Court.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

