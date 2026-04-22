Burghers Brewing opens South Side location in former Sly Fox space

PITTSBURGH — Burghers Brewing is up and running on the South Side in the Highline development.

The local restaurant chain first announced plans to take over the former Sly Fox Brewing space in early March and has quickly gotten its doors open. The business previously operated a seasonal takeaway window, which is now home to pizzeria A Slice of New York Squared.

Co-owner Fiore Moletz said that the business had “of course” pushed to get open in time for the impending NFL Draft, and that, because the space had been set up as a brewery and restaurant beforehand, its build out needs were minimal.

“The space is great, we’ve always loved that area and we kind of were ready to move in as soon as we were given the idea that it could be a possibility,” Moletz said. “We’re 16-years-old this year, in July, so I’ve taken everything we’ve learned, and it kind of just opened up here.”

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