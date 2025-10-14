Bus driver accused of inappropriately touching teenage girl

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A school van driver is facing several charges after state police say he inappropriately touched and harassed a 15-year-old girl he was driving from her school to another location last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daryl Nichols, 73, inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl’s leg and thigh as he was driving her from the Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy last Thursday.

Her parents reported the incident to police.

“We look to school bus drivers as trusted individuals in the community, and unfortunately, this school bus driver chose to abuse that trust,” Trooper Kalee Barnhart said.

Police say Nichols drives a van for Mlaker Student Transportation.

There was a camera on the van used to record driver distractions that police say recorded the incident.

State police said Nichols placed his hand on her left leg for more than a minute. Police said the two had a conversation and then Nichols pulled the van over and asked her for a hug and a kiss. Police said the girl hugged him but told him no to the kiss.

Police said the girl told them she did not want to hug him.

“It did rise to the level of harassment and indecent assault,” Barnhart said.

According to the criminal complaint, Nichols also told the girl he had a dream about her. That conversation was recorded on the van’s camera.

According to investigators, Nichols said, “Me and you, ain’t that funny? It was crazy, I think we got lost somewhere.”

Police said the victim responded, “When we were going to Adelphoi to pick up another student?”

Police said Nichols chuckled and replied, “Might’ve been something like that.”

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek reached out to Mlaker Transportation, who sent a statement reading, “We are working with the appropriate officials to review the alleged incident. The safety of our students is our top priority.”

Nichols is not yet in custody. Police said Mlaker Transportation is cooperating with their investigation.

