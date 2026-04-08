Butler-based MAC.BID to expand with a new location in Texas

This story originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Butler-based MAC.BID is expanding.

On Monday, it was announced that the online retail liquidation company is opening its 29th warehouse. The new location will be in El Paso, Texas, at 12435 Rojas Drive.

According to the announcement, the new location will be open later this spring and the company plans to hire about 80 new employees.

MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked goods in bulk from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Wayfair, and then sells items individually through an online auction format. Items start at $1 and are sold to the highest bidder. The company says bidders can save up to 80% on items.

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