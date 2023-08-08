Local

Butler Christian thrift store burglarized; state police looking for suspects

By WPXI.com News Staff

State police are looking for three people they say burglarized a Christian thrift store in Butler County.

The Community Christian Thrift Store on Annisville Road in Washington Township was broken into between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the suspects pushed in a window-mounted air conditioner and entered through the window.

They also entered an unlocked donation shed from which they stole multiple items.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-284-8100.

