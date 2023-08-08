Police report details conditions in North Fayette home where 27 dachshunds were seized

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 is learning new details about the “deplorable” conditions that more than two dozen dachshunds were found living in last month.

Audrey Stevenson, 57, faces a list of animal cruelty charges after 27 dachshunds were found without food and water, living in inches of feces and urine inside her Azalea Drive Home in North Fayette Township.

“No one had a clue of what was really going on in the house. People had suspicions, but really you couldn’t tell anything because you were outside the house,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Humane officers who assessed the home, believe the conditions had been like this for at least six to eight months. According to the criminal complaint, the officer, “Observed several empty bowls throughout the residence as well as water bowls containing yellow/brown water with feces.”

Other officers reported being overcome by foul smells, saying, “The odor was so severe that our eyes began to water and we were coughing.”

In the complaint, Audrey Stevenson was reportedly uncooperative with police and told authorities there were “about 16 dogs inside.”

Investigators found 27 dachshunds. One of them was dead. Audrey Stevenson’s husband told authorities he’s confined to the basement and isn’t able to help care for the animals.

Neighbors say they haven’t been able to open their windows because of the pungent smells. They’re thankful police were able to intervene.

“Hopefully, they’re going to get help,” the neighbor said. “The two of them, and then above that, the animals are getting the care that they need because that’s a travesty there what went on inside the house and I’m just glad to see that finally, the authorities were able to step in”

