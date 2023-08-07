Pittsburgh boy, 5, drowns at Moraine State Park beach

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 5-year-old boy from Pittsburgh drowned at Moraine State Park on Monday afternoon, 11 News has confirmed.

According to the park manager, the boy was at the park with his family.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more and will have a LIVE report on 11 News at 5 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group