Local

Pittsburgh boy, 5, drowns at Moraine State Park beach

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh boy, 5, drowns at Moraine State Park beach

By WPXI.com News Staff

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 5-year-old boy from Pittsburgh drowned at Moraine State Park on Monday afternoon, 11 News has confirmed.

According to the park manager, the boy was at the park with his family.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more and will have a LIVE report on 11 News at 5 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 passengers dead after charter bus, vehicle crash near Harrisburg, state police say
  • Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $350,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
  • Alligator spotted in river in Armstrong County captured by kayakers, police say
  • VIDEO: SUV crashes into townhome in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaving it condemned
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read