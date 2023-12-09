Butler City Police looking for person who slashed tires on at least 8 cars

BUTLER, Pa. — Police are investigating several tires slashed in Butler City. At least eight cars were damaged along Hazel Avenue Wednesday night. The owner of Denny Offstein Auto Sales said four of the used cars he plans to sell were damaged.

“I just did not need this aggravation,” said Denny Offstein, Owner of Denny Offstein Auto Sales.

Denny Offstein said he noticed his tires were slashed Thursday morning and the damages will cost about $500. Four other cars on the same street belonging to two nearby neighbors were also hit.

“To come out here and see all your cars with slashed tires it doesn’t make your day very good,” said Offstein.

Police said they are reviewing this home surveillance video from a neighbor and are trying to identify this individual. The neighbor said late Wednesday night the person was seen on his camera walking up to a car -- standing next to the front tire for a few seconds and walking away. The neighbor believes he saw the perpetrator earlier that night with a mask on.

“He was walking around my truck waiving a cheap kitchen knife face covered all this stuff a litter unnerving,” said Troy Douthett.

A single mother said both of her cars were hit and her Uncle’s jeep. She said she had to use most of her paycheck to fix the tires so she could get to and from work.

“It’s tough you know because I’m already struggling with one kid at home four other kids there’s Christmas this was a little bit of a setback,” said Tracy Powers.

Tracy Powers said she found this black mask behind her Uncle’s jeep. Police now have it and are asking anyone with information to call the Butler City Police Department.

Offstein is offering a cash dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group