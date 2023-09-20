Butler firefighter hurt in motorcycle crash returning from training

A firefighter from Butler County was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday while returning from a training.

According to the West Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department, one of their members was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 there was a crash involving a motorcycle just before 10:15 p.m. at Euclid and Davis roads in Clay Township. One person was taken to an area hospital. It was not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

State police are investigating.

