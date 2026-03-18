Calvin Austin III bids farewell to Steelers fans

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their fan favorites in wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who joined the New York Giants in free agency, and he had a message to the fans who have supported him for the past four years.

“I’m not gonna lie, being in Pittsburgh, I definitely knew and felt the love from the people in the city, whether that was just being in the city, training camp, whatever. People know Pittsburgh fans are passionate,”Austin said in a TikTok video. “Thank you. From me to y’all, I love you guys. That truly meant a lot to me.”

Austin, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 48 games for the Steelers over four seasons. He caught 84 total passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.

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