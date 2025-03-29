Campaign started to help Eat’n Park waitress retire surges past original goal

A GoFundMe campaign started by a concerned Eat’N Park customer has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a waitress who works there.

Tamia Konzier started the campaign for Betty, an 81-year-old waitress, after going out to eat with her son. She wanted to help her retire.

Konzier said she overheard their waitress say she only makes $110 a month on Social Security and she was working because her bills surpassed that.

The campaign goal was originally set for $25,000. It has since blown past that, sitting at over $275,000 raised as of Friday.

