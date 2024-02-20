Local

Canaan Smith-Njigba returns to Pirates as waiver claim

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Houston Astros v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 11: Canaan Smith-Njigba #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates heads back to the dugout after striking out in the second inning against the Houston Astros at PNC Park on April 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Hopefully, Canaan Smith-Njigba didn’t spend too much time house-hunting in Seattle.

Hopefully, he didn’t put his Pittsburgh residence up for sale, either.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed the outfielder from the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment on Jan. 31. Seattle had claimed him from the Pirates on Feb. 7 before DFA’ing him over the weekend to make room on their roster for right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

