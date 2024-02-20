Canaan Smith-Njigba returns to Pirates as waiver claim

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Hopefully, Canaan Smith-Njigba didn’t spend too much time house-hunting in Seattle.

Hopefully, he didn’t put his Pittsburgh residence up for sale, either.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed the outfielder from the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment on Jan. 31. Seattle had claimed him from the Pirates on Feb. 7 before DFA’ing him over the weekend to make room on their roster for right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt.

