Candidate for local township supervisor stripped of his police badge following Ohio AG investigation

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is all being laid on the line in a local race for township supervisor.

Cindy Fisher, a democrat and the incumbent, says her opponent, John Jordan, a republican, isn’t who he claims to be.

John Jordan is running on the platform that he’s a police officer and is ready to handle the tough issues the township faces, but Channel 11 learned he was actually stripped of his badge following a probe by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI).

That case file contains more than 700 pages of documents, many of which are too graphic to show on TV. Investigators say that while John Jordan was a police officer in three different Jefferson County, Ohio, townships, Jordan had sex, while on duty, in three different municipal buildings over the course of two years. Jordan was charged with dereliction of duty and menacing.

He took a plea deal to disorderly conduct and menacing as long as he “end his law enforcement certification,” hanging up his badge for good.

Cindy Fisher, his opponent in the Cecil Township Supervisor race, says she believes the public deserves to know the truth. She says Jordan is running on the platform that he’s a police officer, as seen in his campaign flyers.

“I was shocked, I was disgusted,” Fisher tells Channel 11. “This is straight-up lying. He lost his license to be a police officer and he’s still on campaign material, going door to door representing himself as a police officer.”

In an online post to voters, John Jordan said he was charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio and that he planned to fight the charge, but said he “chose a plea deal so I could return home to care for my mother, who was suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s. Part of that deal required me to step away from law enforcement, which I had retired from.”

The Attorney General’s Office report makes it clear that Jordan’s resignation was a result of the criminal investigation into his actions as an officer.

“That’s another instance where he literally just straight up lied to the public about what happened in his past, which makes me question would he do it again?” Fisher added. “Did he come to Cecil to do it again?”

We reached John Jordan on the phone. He didn’t address the Attorney General’s Office investigation, but did release the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate that my opponent has divided the township for the last twelve years with her negativity and attacks. Any story that is fair and balanced must include all of the various civil and criminal complaints and other litigation that my opponent has been involved with in recent years.

As a candidate for township supervisor, it has been an honor to meet residents all across Cecil Township and to discuss their concerns. While working a full-time job, I’ve made it a priority to outline my plans to stop wasteful township spending and to cut taxes while protecting our values and way of life in Cecil. As a Marine veteran and longtime police officer, I have pledged to refuse the costly taxpayer-funded healthcare plan - and local residents can trust I will honor that promise. As a conservative Republican, I am running to deliver the positive change we need and deserve." --John Jordan

We looked into Supervisor Fisher’s background. She and two other Cecil Township supervisors were charged with summary offenses for allegedly violating the state’s Sunshine Act before the May primary election, which some called politically motivated. A judge dismissed the charges and closed the case.

We also reached out to Senator Camera Bartolotta and Washington County Commissioner, Electra Janis, who were photographed with John Jordan, to ask if they were aware of his past and if they endorse him. Neither returned our calls.

We also reached out to the Washington County Republican Committee, which endorsed Jordan. We didn’t hear back from them either.

