Candidate for PA governor Stacy Garrity holds event in Pittsburgh ahead of primary election

PITTSBURGH — Republican candidate for governor Stacy Garrity made a stop in Pittsburgh as part of her campaign tour across the Commonwealth.

Garrity, alongside her endorsed lieutenant governor candidate Jason Richey, held a “Get Out and Vote” rally ahead of tomorrow’s primary election.

“Everyone knows I’m new to politics, but I’m not new to the demand for transparency and accountability. The Army teaches you to stand firm because your mission is to protect those people that you serve,” Garrity said.

Garrity and Richey previously cast their early in-person ballots in Bradford County and will spend Tuesday meeting with voters. They will start in Sewickley.

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