Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A car and a tractor-trailer crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday.

The Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened at the 87.7-mile marker at 8:23 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the car pinned underneath the trailer.

The driver of the car was able to get out on their own. Channel 11 is working to learn if that person was injured.

The vehicle was removed by firefighters, who were back in service around two hours after they were called to the scene.

