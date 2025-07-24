Car crashes into bank in New Kensington, injuring 2 people

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A car has crashed into a bank in New Kensington.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Westmoreland County 911 officials confirm police and firefighters are currently responding to a car that’s crashed into a building.

Officials say two people are injured.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a large hole in the First National Bank building at 2 Kensington Square.

The crash was first reported at 2:13 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group