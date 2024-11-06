Car crashes into house in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into a house in Ross Township early Wednesday morning.

Our crew at the scene saw the crash on Sprucewood Drive at around 6 a.m.

Our crews could see a hole left behind where the car crashed into.

Officials said one person was evaluated at the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

Nobody was in the room that got hit, officials said.

