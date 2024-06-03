Car hits black bear on I-80

A vehicle hit a black bear in Clinton Township, Venango County.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 27 along Interstate 80.

The vehicle was traveling westbound when the bear ran onto the road, according to state police. The vehicle hit the bear and then went into the eastbound lanes.

No one was hurt. State police did not say what happened to the bear.

