Local

Car hits black bear on I-80

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Venango County Map Venango County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A vehicle hit a black bear in Clinton Township, Venango County.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 27 along Interstate 80.

The vehicle was traveling westbound when the bear ran onto the road, according to state police. The vehicle hit the bear and then went into the eastbound lanes.

No one was hurt. State police did not say what happened to the bear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say
  • 1 person detained at protest at the University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed
  • 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday
  • VIDEO: Healing Tree of Life mosaic mural unveiled at Frick Park
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read