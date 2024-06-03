PITTSBURGH — 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday.
A Pittsburgh Public Schools official said students will learn remotely on June 4 because of the district’s extreme heat protocol.
The following schools will be under remote instruction:
- Allderdice
- Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8)
- Banksville
- Beechwood
- Brookline
- Carrick
- Chartiers
- Clayton
- Colfax
- Concord
- Crescent
- Dilworth
- Fulton
- Grandview
- Greenfield
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Linden
- Manchester
- Mifflin
- Miller
- Montessori
- Morrow (Intermediate Building)
- Morrow (Primary Building)
- Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
- Perry (including OCA Satelite Site)
- Phillips
- Roosevelt Primary
- Schiller
- Science and Technology
- Spring Garden
- Spring Hill
- Sterrett
- Student Achievement Center
- Weil
- Westinghouse
- Westwood
- Whittier
- Woolslair
Grab and Go meals will be available for families to pick up at 16 different locations. Meals can be picked up at:
- Pittsburgh Charters
- Pittsburgh Westwood
- Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus
- Pittsburgh Perry
- Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Arsenal
- Pittsburgh Colfax
- Pittsburgh Fulton
- Pittsburgh Greenfield
- Pittsburgh student Achievement Center
- Pittsburgh Miller
- Pittsburgh Brookline
- Pittsburgh Concord
- Pittsburgh Grandview
- Pittsburgh Phillips
- Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus
Families can pick up their meals form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
