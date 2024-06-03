Local

39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday

By WPXI.com News Staff

39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools official said students will learn remotely on June 4 because of the district’s extreme heat protocol.

The following schools will be under remote instruction:

  • Allderdice
  • Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8)
  • Banksville
  • Beechwood
  • Brookline
  • Carrick
  • Chartiers
  • Clayton
  • Colfax
  • Concord
  • Crescent
  • Dilworth
  • Fulton
  • Grandview
  • Greenfield
  • Liberty
  • Lincoln
  • Linden
  • Manchester
  • Mifflin
  • Miller
  • Montessori
  • Morrow (Intermediate Building)
  • Morrow (Primary Building)
  • Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
  • Perry (including OCA Satelite Site)
  • Phillips
  • Roosevelt Primary
  • Schiller
  • Science and Technology
  • Spring Garden
  • Spring Hill
  • Sterrett
  • Student Achievement Center
  • Weil
  • Westinghouse
  • Westwood
  • Whittier
  • Woolslair

Grab and Go meals will be available for families to pick up at 16 different locations. Meals can be picked up at:

  • Pittsburgh Charters
  • Pittsburgh Westwood
  • Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus
  • Pittsburgh Perry
  • Northview Heights Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Arsenal
  • Pittsburgh Colfax
  • Pittsburgh Fulton
  • Pittsburgh Greenfield
  • Pittsburgh student Achievement Center
  • Pittsburgh Miller
  • Pittsburgh Brookline
  • Pittsburgh Concord
  • Pittsburgh Grandview
  • Pittsburgh Phillips
  • Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus

Families can pick up their meals form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say
  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Beltzhoover neighborhood
  • Pilot ordered to prevent 9/11 hijacked plane from reaching Washington D.C., retires
  • VIDEO: Thousands of people visit Pittsburgh to see Kenny Chesney, celebrate Pride, enjoy festivities
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read