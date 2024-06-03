PITTSBURGH — 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools official said students will learn remotely on June 4 because of the district’s extreme heat protocol.

The following schools will be under remote instruction:

Allderdice

Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8)

Banksville

Beechwood

Brookline

Carrick

Chartiers

Clayton

Colfax

Concord

Crescent

Dilworth

Fulton

Grandview

Greenfield

Liberty

Lincoln

Linden

Manchester

Mifflin

Miller

Montessori

Morrow (Intermediate Building)

Morrow (Primary Building)

Northview Heights Early Childhood Center

Perry (including OCA Satelite Site)

Phillips

Roosevelt Primary

Schiller

Science and Technology

Spring Garden

Spring Hill

Sterrett

Student Achievement Center

Weil

Westinghouse

Westwood

Whittier

Woolslair

Grab and Go meals will be available for families to pick up at 16 different locations. Meals can be picked up at:

Pittsburgh Charters

Pittsburgh Westwood

Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus

Pittsburgh Perry

Northview Heights Early Childhood Center

Pittsburgh Arsenal

Pittsburgh Colfax

Pittsburgh Fulton

Pittsburgh Greenfield

Pittsburgh student Achievement Center

Pittsburgh Miller

Pittsburgh Brookline

Pittsburgh Concord

Pittsburgh Grandview

Pittsburgh Phillips

Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus

Families can pick up their meals form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

