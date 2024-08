PITTSBURGH — A car slammed into a house in Bon Air Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to Conniston Avenue before 8 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a silver sedan resting against a brick house. Its hood was lifted and bent.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the crash.

