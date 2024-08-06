Truck goes several hundred feet over hillside in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Rescue crews are on scene after a truck plunged several hundred feet over a hillside in Munhall.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Riverview Avenue.

Dispatchers told Channel 11 that nobody was in the car.

Right now, crews are working to pull the truck back up.

