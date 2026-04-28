Congressman says Carnegie man taken into custody by ICE has valid work authorization

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A Carnegie man was taken into custody by ICE and a local Congressman is working to learn why.

Rep. Chris Deluzio said Luis Mayancela, 23, of Carnegie, was arrested by ICE agents in January.

Deluzio said his office has been following this case and has learned that Mayancela has valid work authorization, Special Juvenile status and Deferred Action.

“I’m demanding answers to basic questions about the reason for Luis’ arrest, detention for three-plus months, and why our government is seeking to remove him from the country,” Deluzio said.

Deluzio said he will keep working to get those answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group