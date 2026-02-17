Carnegie Mellon among schools that could be barred from tuition reimbursement for military members

PITTSBURGH — A new policy through the Department of Defense could make dozens of colleges and universities off-limits for tuition assistance for military officers.

According to a memo by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the schools that could be impacted by this policy are described as being “biased” against the U.S. military due to partnerships with foreign adversaries.

The DOJ has already announced it would be severing its relationship with Harvard University and discontinuing all military education, fellowships and certificate programs.

Among the preliminary-list schools that have a “moderate to high risk” of being banned, severing, is Carnegie Mellon University.

CMU officials confirmed to Channel 11 in a statement that the university is aware of the reports that its “eligibility to support graduate training for military officers may be under review.” The full statement reads:

“Carnegie Mellon’s role in supporting military education dates back to World War I, helping prepare 2,000 officers who served in Europe. Current education initiatives span a Navy ROTC program preparing officers to support the Navy’s vital nuclear mission, as well as Ph.D., masters and executive education courses that engage more than 1,300 senior officers and rapid occupational training in AI and robotics for soldiers and sailors, ensuring our military are the best in the world in understanding and deploying cutting edge technology. These programs also help anchor the presence of 150 AI-trained Army personnel in our region.

We are aware of reports indicating that Carnegie Mellon is among several universities whose eligibility to support graduate training for military officers may be under review. At this time, we have received no formal notification confirming that any such review is underway. As always, CMU stands ready to engage constructively with the Department on ways to strengthen and advance military education.”

Federal data released last week shows CMU receives the second-highest amount of foreign funding among U.S. universities, behind Harvard.

Between 1986 and 2025, CMU disclosed nearly $4 billion in foreign gifts and contracts, including just under $2 billion from Qatar.

