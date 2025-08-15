Carnegie Museum of Natural History hosting unique networking event for young professionals

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh museum is hosting an event to connect young professionals in the area.

‘Jurassic Journey’ will be held on Sept. 29 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History on 4400 Forbes Avenue. It is designed to offer a networking opportunity for young professionals.

Activities include fossil sifting and rock painting.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Hall of Dinosaurs after hours and enjoy complimentary drinks and light refreshments.

The event is intended for people aged 21-40 and is part of the Carnegie Connectors series.

Carnegie Connector Members can attend the event for free, while other membership levels and non-members are required to pay $35.

According to the Carnegie Museums’ website, members are leaders who recognize the importance of investing through their membership in the four Carnegie Museums and the region.

Anyone interested in attending must be at least 21 years old and can reserve tickets online.

