Carnegie Science Center officially renamed Kamin Science Center, enhancements from donation unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Science Center has been renamed the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center following a historic $65 million donation from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin, marking the largest gift in Carnegie Museums’ 130-year history.

The transformation includes a dynamic lineup of nine upcoming exhibits and experiences designed to enhance the visitor experience for decades to come. The first changes will be visible starting Sept. 13, with a redesigned Main Lobby featuring a 25-foot digital media wall, a pollinator-friendly entrance garden and vibrant new exterior signage.

“This is much more than a name change — it’s a reimagining of what a museum can be,” said Dr. Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums.

The upcoming Sports360 exhibition, set to open in December 2025, will be the largest exhibition at the Science Center. It will feature nearly 25 interactive activities that explore the science behind sports through hands-on challenges and cutting-edge technology.

Kamin Science Center Sports360 exhibition rendering (Chad Tyler Design)

The Science of Speed experience, opening in Summer 2026, will replace the SportsWorks building and focus on the physics and engineering behind race cars. It will include a two-story electric kart track, interactive exhibits, and a racing-inspired lounge and restaurant.

Kamin Science Center Science of Speed rendering

Additional projects over the next two years will upgrade more than 75% of the Science Center’s exhibit spaces. These include the Peirce Atrium, building futures exhibition, responsive science display, North Lot beautification project, first floor gallery refresh and early learners space.

The Science Center also unveiled a new “starfield” logo and “Ignite Your Curiosity” branding campaign, developed with Pittsburgh-based agency Rebel Fox. The campaign features a TV commercial voiced by Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group