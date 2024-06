A Carnegie woman was arrested for a theft involving an elderly woman.

Nicole Carpenter, 44, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and access device fraud for a June 1 incident, Scott Township police say.

The department had posted on Facebook, asking for the public’s help to identify Carpenter.

She is due in court on June 13.

