Suspect allegedly stole money from handicapped elderly woman in Scott Township, police say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money from a handicapped elderly woman.
Police said a woman is suspected to be involved in a theft of money from a handicapped, visually impaired woman.
The suspect is believed to be from the Scott Township area, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Officer Skone at 412-276-7725 x234 or contact Allegheny County 911.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group