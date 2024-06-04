Local

Suspect allegedly stole money from handicapped elderly woman in Scott Township, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money from a handicapped elderly woman.

Police said a woman is suspected to be involved in a theft of money from a handicapped, visually impaired woman.

The suspect is believed to be from the Scott Township area, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Officer Skone at 412-276-7725 x234 or contact Allegheny County 911.

